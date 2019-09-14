Las Colinas Girl Scouts of Chino Hills will hold a fall recruitment event 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The meeting will provide an overview of the Girl Scouts program and an opportunity to form new troops.
Activities will be provided for the girls while their parents attend the meeting.
Parents or guardians unable to attend the meeting can get information by emailing lascolinasgs@gmail.com.
