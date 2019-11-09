Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10, will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
The evening is designed so parents can also have a night out while their children participate in arts and crafts and help make their own dinner.
Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
