A free six-week class to help seniors prepare for the DMV’s written test will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Classes include a review of the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend each class.
Registration is not required.
Two weeks after the session is completed, another six-week session will begin.
Information: 590-5380.
