The Soroptimist International Chino Hills/Inland Empire service club will benefit from a fundraiser to be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Tahoe’s Joe’s Famous Steakhouse, 3968 Grand Ave., Chino. A $25 ticket will provide a choice of a steak, grilled chicken, ribs or vegetarian pasta, as well as a soup or salad and mashed potatoes and green beans.
The tickets are good for dine-in or take-out.
Tickets may be purchased online at sichie.org/tj or by cash or check through a Soroptimist member.
Information: 214-5996.
The Soroptimist organization works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment, according to its website.
