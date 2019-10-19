Food for Life Ministry will partner with Living Word Assembly church to hold a food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Oct. 19) at the church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Food for Life Ministry also holds food distributions 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino. When Saturday food distributions are not held elsewhere, the ministry offers a food distribution 9 a.m. to noon that day at its warehouse.
The ministry’s Thanksgiving distribution will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23 outside the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Several hundred families are expected to receive turkeys and Thanksgiving type foods that day.
Volunteers and food donations are welcomed at the ministry’s events.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.