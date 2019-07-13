Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Chino and Chino Hills will offer a fundraiser for the Chino Relay for Life, 6 to 10 p.m. July 23 to 25.
The four restaurants will donate 25 percent of proceeds to the Relay.
Carl’s Jr. locations participating in the three-day fundraiser are located at 12005 Central Ave., Chino; 7069 Schaefer Ave., Chino; 3880 Grand Ave., Chino; and 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
The fast food restaurant also plans to provide a food truck at the Chino Relay event, a 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, to be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Ayala Park in Chino.
