The Chino Tea Party will meet 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Susan Shelley, editorial writer and columnist for the Southern California News Group. She will speak on the impact of “split roll” on Proposition 13 and how she believes it will raise taxes.
Everyone is invited to the meeting.
Information: Carol Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or the website chinoteaparty.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.