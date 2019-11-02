A bingo game event to support veterans will be held noon Sunday, Nov. 3 by American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Doors open at noon and games begin at 1 p.m.
Buy-in is $15 per game pack and $8 for extra packs.
Hot dogs, nachos, chips, soda, and water will be available for purchase.
The event is open to the public.
Information: 628-2080.
