Soroptimist International of Chino Hills/Inland Empire will benefit from a fundraiser to be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at The Pub in Chino Hills, 5771 Pine Ave.
Cost is $25 and includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of the following entrees: Thai Tri Tip Salad, Chicken Linguini, Tequila Jalapeno Shrimp Pasta, Rosemary Lemon Chicken, Spicy Tuna Bowl and Pub Style Fish & Chips. A vegan patty can be substituted in any dish.
Payment may be made online at sichie.org/thePub or with check or cash to a Soroptimist Chino Hills member. Information: 973-6949.
Soroptimist International provides social and economic empowerment programs to improve the lives of women and girls.
