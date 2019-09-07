The staff at Congresswoman Norma Torres’ office will help veterans apply for the Veteran Identification Card, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at her office at 3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario.
The card allows veterans to access discounts at restaurants, hotels, stores and businesses across the nation without having to carry documents proving veteran status.
The assistance is offered each month by appointment.
To register for an appointment for Sept. 13, visit https://bit.ly/2lwUcCy (click on Register in the green bar at the right).
