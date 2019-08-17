Circles of Hope, a group for people who love someone with a mental illness, will address how mental health stigma leads families to suffer in silence.
The meeting will be 6:45 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino in building B, room 103.
The group meets the same time every third Tuesday to provide support, skills, and education in a faith-based environment.
Registration is not required. Information: inland hills.com/ministries/care/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.