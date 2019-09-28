The Knights of Columbus at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino will hold a spaghetti dinner 5 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 28) at the parish hall, 12686 Central Ave.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 12 and under for spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, coffee and punch. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
There will be music, raffle prizes and a drawing for a door prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.