Chino Relay for Life team Cancer Crushers will host a fundraiser all day Monday, July 29 at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 11560 4th St., Rancho Cucamonga.
The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds when guests present a flyer that is available on the Relay for Life of Chino Facebook page (scroll down).
Guests are welcome to bring their dog to the restaurant’s patio. The restaurant has a menu for dogs.
Chino Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
