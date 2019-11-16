A campfire event will be set up by the San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department at the Chino Hills Branch Library 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
A musician will sing campfire songs. Crafts will include a camping frame and a fire-roasted marshmallow.
There will be face painters and balloon artists.
Neon orange, blue, and green wildfire reusable backpacks and a ticket for a chance to win prizes will be distributed for every 15 items checked out.
The library is located at 14020 City Center Drive in the government center.
Information: 590-5380.
