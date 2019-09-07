The Chino Valley Democratic Club will feature speakers from the California Alliance for Retired Americans and the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Membership is open to all Democrats.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864 or visit chi novalleydems@gmail.com.
