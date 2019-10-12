A free six-week Mature Driver’s Education class will begin 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Classes include a review of the California Driver Handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, videos on traffic laws, and safe driving.
Registration is not required. The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend each session.
Information: 590-5380.
