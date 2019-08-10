Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Chino and Chino Hills Night at Angels Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
The Angels baseball team will take on the Chicago White Sox that night at the stadium in Anaheim.
Tickets are $50 for the Field All-Star Ticket, and $25 for the Right-Field Pavilion Ticket. Each ticket will include a Chino or Chino Hills logo Angels hat that will be distributed to persons in their seats at the stadium, while supplies last.
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at https://groupmatics.events/event/ChinoChinoHillsOuting.
Groups of 15 or more can contact Cierra Lane at (714) 940-2268 or Cierra.lane@angels.com.
