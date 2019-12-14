Free math classes start the week after the New Year at Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, for students who need help to pass the GED, the CBEST test or other math exams.
Classes will be offered in the day and evening during the yearlong course.
The afternoon class is noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and the evening class is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students are required to purchase a book for $22.
Students may enroll in room 21 on the first day of class at noon Jan. 6 for the afternoon class or at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 for the evening class.
Information, alisa_kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 8921.
