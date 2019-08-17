A free English conversation class for adults who wish to practice English by conversing in an interactive group will be held noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 for six weeks at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Two weeks after the session is over, another six-week course will begin.
Registration is not required. Information: 590-5380.
