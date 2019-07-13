Chino Youth Museum will host a “Camping Fun” themed Kids Night Out event, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the museum, 13191 Sixth St.
The evening is for ages 4 to 10. Cost is $12 for Youth Museum members or $15 for the general public.
Information: 334-3270.
