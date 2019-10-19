The VanTilburg family of Chino will host the 10th annual Memorial NephCure Walk to help kidney disease patients, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at English Springs Park, 2201 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
The event will benefit NephCure Kidney International, a non-profit that assists patients with kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome and FSGS, a cause of nephrotic syndrome.
The VanTilburg’s oldest son Tim was diagnosed at age 4 with kidney disease and died of complications in 2007 at the age of 26.
The event is open to the public.
Advance registration (includes a T-shirt): https://give.nephcure.org/In landEmpire. Registration will also be held the day of the event, but a T-shirt will not be provided.
Information: Coleen VanTilburg at Coleene6337@msn.com or 545-4640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.