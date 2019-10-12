Registration for the city of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino.
Families must meet eligibility requirements.
Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Another registration date will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the same location.
Information: 334-3260.
