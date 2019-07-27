LifeStream blood bank will hold two blood drives in Chino this week.
A blood drive is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Another drive will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Farmer Boys restaurant, 13675 Central Ave.
Donors at the Our Lady of Guadalupe event will receive $17 in Fandango movie tickets and will be eligible for a drawing to win four tickets to Universal Studios theme park in Burbank.
Donors at the Farmer Boys event will be eligible for a weekly drawing for $2,500.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.