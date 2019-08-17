St. Margaret Mary School in Chino will host a fundraiser, 11 a.m. to close Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Islands restaurant, 3962 Grand Ave., Chino.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of food and beverage purchases to the school if a flyer is presented. The flyers are available at the school, 12664 Central Ave.
