No tickets on street sweeping day
The City of Chino Hills has decreed a citation-free period for street sweeping parking violations through New Year’s Day.
Enforcement will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.
The citation-free period applies only to street-sweeping parking tickets.
Other types of parking tickets may be issued during this time.
Information: Public Works Department, 364-2800.
Food distribution today in Chino
Food for Life Ministry will distribute groceries to those in need, 9 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 21) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino (corner of Yorba Avenue, just south of Schaefer Avenue).
In addition to the food they generally distribute, they will have hams and turkeys to give away. Volunteers from Valley Christian Church will be on hand to help with the distribution.
Those seeking food must bring a form of identification.
The ministry also offers regular food distributions from its warehouse, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on most Saturdays.
The warehouse will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve; and Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
‘Birthday Fiesta’ at Youth Museum
A “Birthday Fiesta” for children ages 4 to 10 will be held 6 to 9 p.m. today (Dec. 21) at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191, Sixth St.
The event is part of the museum’s “Kids Night Out” program that provides activities for children while their parents take a night out. There will be arts, games and children will help make their own dinner.
Cost per child is $12 for museum members or $15 for non-members.
Information: 334-3270.
Nonprofits may apply for funding
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the city of Chino or the city of Chino Hills must submit their applications for the federal funding in early January.
A minimum of 70 percent of CDBG funds must be expended on low- and moderate-income persons.
In Chino Hills, applications are available at chinohills.org/CDBG and will be accepted by the community services department until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
In Chino, applications are available at cityofchino.org and must be returned to the city no later than 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Hills information: Alma Hernandez, 364-2717, or ahernandez@chinohills.org.
Chino information: Pat Cacioppo, 334-3355 or email pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Passport services on holiday break
Passport services at Chino Hills City Hall will not be available through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/Passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Other passport processing locations can be found at travel.state.gov.
Math tutoring for adults
Free math tutoring starts the week of Jan. 6 at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, for students who need help to pass the GED, the CBEST test or other math exams.
Students can drop in anytime during the scheduled hours of noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A customized learning plan will be created for each student.
Students are required to purchase a book for $22
Registration beings Jan. 6 in the main office.
Information, alisa_kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 8921.
English tutors offered at library
Volunteer tutors are available at the Chino Branch Library for free tutoring. English-speaking adults are matched with tutors and meet once a week in the library for reading, English and spelling help, 13180 Central Avenue.
Information: 465-5280.
