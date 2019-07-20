A private showing of the remake of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be held today (July 20) at Harkins Theatres in Chino Hills as a Chino Relay for Life fundraiser.
Doors will open at 12:45 p.m. and the movie will be shown 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and include a snack bag and drink. They must be purchased in advance of the showing. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Tickets and information: chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
