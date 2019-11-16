Chino Neighborhood House will host a holiday boutique, craft fair and toy drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Nov. 16) at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
New unwrapped toys for children of all ages are requested.
The event will honor military veterans with a presentation of colors and a blessing from Deacon John Cruz.
The national anthem will be sung by Chino Hills resident Alicia Joy Volinski who appeared on “The Voice” this year, and other entertainment will be provided.
Mrs. California United States Courtney O’Steen will be on hand and children can get their photo taken with Santa Claus.
