The Autism Society Inland Empire (ASIE) and Chino Youth Museum will host a Play Together Family Night, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 for families of special needs children. The event will be held at the museum, 13191 Sixth St.
The night is geared to special needs youth 6 years and younger. Siblings are welcomed. Adult participation is required.
Cost is $5 per family.
Advance registration is required at https://conta.cc/2AZTvGt.
Information: ASIE at (951) 220-6922 or the museum at 334-3270.
