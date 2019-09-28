A Household Hazardous Drop-off for anyone living within San Bernardino County will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 28) at the Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Items that will be accepted include electronic waste, household generated motor oil and oil filters, antifreeze and gasoline, auto and household batteries, pesticides and fertilizers, paint products, chemical cleaners, pool and hobby supplies, outdated medications (no controlled substances), tires (on and off the rim), fluorescent bulbs and tubes, mercury thermostats and gauges and non-empty aerosol cans.
Items that will not be accepted include business waste, explosives, medical waste (including sharps and syringes), radioactive waste, yard waste, large appliances, furniture, reactives and asbestos.
Information: 334-3472.
