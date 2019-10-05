Free flu shots will be offered to the first 100 guests at a community health fair, 1 to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 5) at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The fair will be hosted by PrimeCare Chino, a network of independently contracted primary care doctors and specialists in the Inland Empire.
The event will also include health screenings and informational booths.
There will be raffle prizes and all attendees will receive a free goodie bag.
No reservations are required.
