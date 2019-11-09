The Chino Valley Democratic Club has a new location. The club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the meeting room at Staples, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino (near Michael’s).
Lupe Camacho from the Census 2020 will speak on why the census matters for the next election, and the United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals will share their latest struggle for patient care. Chino Valley Medical Center nurses who are members of this union went on strike for higher wages Oct. 29 to 31 and returned to work Nov. 1.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864 or chino valley dems@gmail.com.
