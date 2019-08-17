Starbucks at 3210 Chino Ave. will host a Lifestream blood drive 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Donors will receive a $10 Starbucks gift card.
A Lifestream drive will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the City of Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive a Fandango movie ticket voucher.
Chino Valley Medical Center will host a Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the hospital, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive one Los Angeles County Fair ticket.
Lifestream: (800) 879-4484.
Red Cross: (800) 733-2767.
