LifeStream blood bank has scheduled five blood drives in the Chino Valley this week.
•A drive will be held 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
•A drive will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Starbucks at 12486 Central Ave., Chino (at Walnut Avenue).
•Crunch Fitness will host a drive, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at 5420 E. Philadelphia St., Chino.
•Threshold Aviation Group’s blood drive will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 8352 Kimball Ave., Chino, Hangar 3.
•BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will host a drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•Donors at Crunch Fitness, Threshold Aviation Group and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will each receive $17 of Fandango movie tickets. Donors at Starbucks will each receive a $5 Starbucks gift card.
Information and appointments: LStream.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
