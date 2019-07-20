Food for Life Ministry will partner with Living Word Assembly church to hold a grocery food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (July 20) at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Participants are required to bring a form of identification.
Food for Life offers food on a regular basis, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino (corner of Yorba Avenue).
The ministry welcomes volunteers and food donations.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
