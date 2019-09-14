The city of Chino, in partnership with Waste Management, will offer a free residential community clean-up, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 14) at the city’s public works center, 13793 Redwood St.
Residents will be able to dispose of tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, brick, dirt, scrap metal and more.
A maximum of nine tires per household will be accepted.
Vehicles are limited to cars, pick-up trucks, station wagons, vans and SUVs.
Residents with large loads in trailers and/or enclosed storage trucks will be directed to the waste transfer station with a voucher received at the Redwood Street location.
Proof of Chino residency must be provided with a California ID card and a utility bill.
Information: (800) 423-9986.
