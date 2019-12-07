The Chino Cultural Foundation will meet 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The Foundation, which was formed in the seventies as the Chino Community Center Corporation to address the social, cultural and recreations needs for services and facilities, is seeking members.
The goal of the group is to see an amphitheater and cultural arts center built in Chino.
Information: visit ChinoCul turalFoundation.com or call 458-0359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.