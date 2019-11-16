Assemblyman Phillip Chen, who represents Chino Hills in the 55th district, invites residents to enjoy a morning hike in Chino Hills State Park while discussing state-related issues 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today (Nov. 16) beginning at Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
Participants should wear hiking attire. Water and light refreshments will be provided.
The event is in partnership with Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the State Park.
Information: (714) 529-5502.
