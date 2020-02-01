Farmers Market to open Feb. 12
Heritage Farmers Market will host a weekly market at The Shoppes in Chino Hills from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The market is being relaunched by the Heritage Farmers Market that closed in 2016 because of logistics problems.
Director Myisha Turner said the issues have been resolved and she is excited to come back to Chino Hills with 30-plus vendors on opening day.
She and her husband Bing Turner operate more than 13 farmers markets in Southern California.
Information: heritage farmersmarket.org or call 445-0476.
Soroptimists plan breakfast
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley will hold a free Valentine Breakfast for women interested in learning more about the service club, Thursday, Feb. 13 at a member’s home at 13031 7th St., Chino.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast and fellowship at 8 a.m.
Members and guests are encouraged to wear red and bring a good, used purse or a hygiene item for donation to homeless women.
Soroptimists provide programs to empower women, particularly those who have had obstacles to overcome and/or are the head of their household.
Reservations and information: (951) 453-1416.
Student speaker contest Feb. 13
The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
The deadline to enter the contest has passed, but the public is invited to watch the speakers in action.
Participants will speak on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners. District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500.
The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
Free tax preparation
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, Feb. 14 through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Appointments are not necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 1) at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Participants are required to present a form of identification.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
CCR history presentation Feb. 3
The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul Spitzzeri on the history of Carbon Canyon Road, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation.
Reservations are not required.
Carbon Canyon Road (State Route 142) opened in 1915, was improved in the 1920s, and remained a rural route largely used for Sunday drives for decades.
Mr. Spitzzeri will talk about the building of the road and changes with its use over time.
The Chino Hills Historical Society is a nonprofit organization funded through memberships and donations.
Information: 597-6449 or send an email to chhistory@aol.com.
Free movie at Senior Center
“The Good Liar,” a crime, drama, mystery movie will be shown on a big screen, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The R-rated movie is about a career con man who meets a well-to-do widow online. When she opens her home to him, he is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should have been a simple swindle into “the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life,” according to reviews of the movie.
The Senior Center’s Movie Madness offering is free to adults.
A snack bar will be open 1:45 to 4 p.m.
Information: 334-3271.
Blood drive Monday at hospital
A blood drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
‘Office Hours’ at the Preserve return
The city of Chino’s “Office Hours” program will continue in the Preserve area of town, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
It had been on hiatus during the holiday season.
City officials will meet with residents at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. to talk about any issues they may have, answer questions and provide information about city programs.
A representative from the Census Bureau will also be on hand to discuss Census 2020 jobs that are available and the importance of the Census, a nationwide survey to establish federal and state funding, based on population totals and demographics, such as gender, age, race and other factors.
Museum will be open on Feb. 8
The Old Schoolhouse Museum in Chino will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5493 B St. (corner of 11th Street).
The city of Chino-operated museum, which contains photos and numerous artifacts of Chino’s history, currently has regular hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
Other Saturday openings are planned on March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Admission is free to the museum, which once served as a schoolhouse in Chino.
Information: 334-3278.
Human trafficking expert to speak
Opal Singleton, an expert on human trafficking, will speak at the Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Ms. Singleton is the training and outreach coordinator for the Riverside Human Trafficking Task Force, president and CEO of Million Kids human trafficking prevention organization, and trains Riverside County Sheriffs on the subject.
Members of the political group said the meeting will be of particular interest to parents of pre-teens and teenagers.
Information: Ms. Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or www.chinote aparty.net.
Democrat Club meeting Feb. 10
Representatives from Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign will address the Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. The public is invited.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Chino Cultural Foundation meeting
Chino Cultural Foundation, whose mission is to establish a community cultural arts center, is inviting the public to learn more about that goal at a meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Dessert and coffee will be served.
The foundation has been around since 1976 under different names. It has been instrumental in forming the Chino Valley Community Chorus, the Chino Community Theatre, the Chino Community Children’s Theatre and the Chino Youth Museum, as well as offering several scholarships.
Its main fundraiser is Art Uncorked, an evening of food, beverages and art for sale. The foundation is currently looking for new members to bring ideas to get the cultural arts center built.
Information: visit the website chinoculturalfoundation.com, call 458-0359 or email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Free tax help offered
Free tax assistance and electronic filing of taxes will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Montclair Library, 9955 Fremont St., Montclair.
The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service to provide the service to eligible taxpayers who earned less than $56,000 in 2019.
The program aims to increase families’ access to credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Appointments: 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.
More information: wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/resourc es.
American Legion bingo event Feb. 9
Chino American Legion will host a bingo game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Doors will open at noon.
Cost is $15 per pack. Extra packs are $8 each.
Hot dogs, nachos, chips, candy, cookies, soda and water will be sold. Proceeds benefit local veterans.
Unincorporated residents to meet
An informational meeting for unincorporated San Bernardino County residents, especially those living near Chino and Chino Hills, will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
The meeting is being presented by County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose fourth district represents Chino and Chino Hills.
Among the topics to be discussed are planning, code enforcement, public works, the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s role in the county.
RSVP at supervisorhag man.eventbrite.com.
Residents not sure if they live in the unincorporated area of the county may check their address at www.sbcoun ty.gov/bosd4/district/parcel search.
Information: 465-5265.
