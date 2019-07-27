Chino Relay for Life Team R.E.D.D.H.O.T.T.T. is hosting an aerial art fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. today (July 27) at San Dimas Canyon Park, 1628 San Dimas Canyon Road (far end of the park near trees).
Aerial artists will perform with silks, double hoops and trapeze. Guests are asked to bring chairs and blankets for seating.
Donations will be collected during the performance. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
