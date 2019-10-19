The Chino Hills 55+ Club will have its Halloween themed meeting 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
All interested seniors 55 and older are invited to attend as guests.
Planned are a costume contest and a mixer game, “Scary Movies/Characters Match-Up.”
Club members who celebrate birthdays this month will receive a gift.
Members and guests are invited to gather for lunch following the meeting at Luna Grill, 3660-A Grand Avenue, Chino Hills (located between Chick-Fil-A and Chili’s).
Information: Jane DeFrank, (909) 573-4686
