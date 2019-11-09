LifeStream blood bank will conduct a blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at BAPS Chino Hills Hindu Temple at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Donors must be at least 15 years old, and anyone under age 17 requires parental consent to donate.
Information: LStream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.