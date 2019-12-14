Free workshops for veterans to obtain Federal Veteran Identification Cards will be held 10 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 14) and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at Congresswoman Norma Torres’ office, 3200 Inland Empire Blvd., suite 200B, Ontario.
The cards allow veterans to obtain discounts at restaurants, hotels, stores and other businesses without having to carry official documents to prove their veteran status.
Veterans should bring their Social Security number, a copy of their DD214, DD256 or NGB22, proof of identification including a driver’s license, state ID card or passport, access to a cell phone for a verification code to be sent by text message and access to an email account.
To register, call 481-6474 or email CA35.Meeting@mail.house.gov.
