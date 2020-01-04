Student speaker contest Feb. 13
The Chino Valley Lions Club is asking students to begin thinking about the annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
Students have six weeks to prepare a speech on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
The brochure is available online at md4lions.org/stu dent-speakers-contest. Select “awards and contests.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone, and club winners. District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
Applications for CDBG funding
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the city of Chino or the city of Chino Hills may pick up applications now. Deadline to submit the applications for the federal funding will be next week.
A minimum of 70 percent of CDBG funds must be expended on low- and moderate-income persons.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/CDBG and will be accepted by the community services department until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Applications are available at cityofchino.org and must be returned to the city no later than 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Hills information: Alma Hernandez, 364-2717, or ahernandez@chi nohills.org.
Chino information: Pat Cacioppo, 334-3355 or email pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Math tutoring for adults
Free math tutoring starts the week of Jan. 6 at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, for students who need help to pass the GED, the CBEST test or other math exams.
Students can drop in anytime during the scheduled hours of noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A customized learning plan will be created for each student.
Students are required to purchase a book for $22
Registration begins Monday, Jan. 6 in the main office.
Information, alisa_kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 8921.
Chino Tea Party plans forum
A candidate forum will be held at the next meeting of the Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Guest speakers may include Stan Reichert, running for San Bernardino County Judge; Mike Cargile for Congressional District 35, which includes Chino, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario and Pomona; Agnes Gibbony for Congressional District 31, which includes the city of San Bernardino and portions of Rancho Cucamonga; Toni Holle for Assembly District 52, which includes Chino, Pomona, Ontario and Montclair.
There will also be a discussion of new laws in 2020.
Everyone is welcomed.
Information: Carol Houghton at (951) 415-4507 or Toni Holle at (909) 438-0370, or chinoteaparty.net.
Census speaker to address club
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will kick off the New Year with a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Staples in Chino in the meeting room in the back of the store at 4016 Grand Ave.
The featured guest will be CENSUS 2020, Guadalupe (Lupe) N. Camacho who will discuss how the census matters for the 2020 general election. Ms. Camacho has been rescheduled from a previous meeting she was unable to attend.
Club members will discuss upcoming candidate endorsements.
The public is invited. Club membership information is available upon request.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
