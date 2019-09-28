An old-fashioned family picnic will feature miniature horses, arts and crafts and music, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
It will be hosted by Project CHELA, a nonprofit organization that promotes family bonding.
The organization was founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003. Chela is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
The free event will include lunch, snacks and beverages.
A puppeteer will demonstrate the art of play with the use of puppets, and dream catchers will be crafted for adults and children.
Ms. Flores said the event welcomes children with disabilities.
Registration is required by contacting Ms. Flores at 573-6319 or by email at pro jectchela02@hotmail.com.
Information: 334-3472.
