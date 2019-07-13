Circles of Hope will discuss how food can impact mental health, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Inland Hills Christian Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino in building B, room 103.
The group is for people who love someone with a mental illness. Meetings are 6:45 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the church. Registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.