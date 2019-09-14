Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave., Pomona.
A form of identification is required to receive food.
Food for Life also serves food 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino when it does not have a food distribution at a special location.
Volunteers and food donations are welcomed.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
