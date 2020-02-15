Bird count today at Hills State Park
The Great Backyard Bird Count will be held 8 a.m. today (Feb. 15) at the Chino Hills State Park.
Participants can choose to hike approximately two miles in the State Park or two miles on level terrain at Carbon Canyon Regional Park.
Binoculars, refreshments and bird identification guides will be provided.
Participants will be led by a guide to help identify bird species and record them.
Parking will be free with attendance at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 15) from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Anyone needing food should bring a form of identification.
Information: FoodforLifeMi nistry.org.
Donations benefit Lugo Grad Nite
Don Lugo High’s Class of 2020 will collect donations of clothing and household goods as a fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 15) and Sunday in the student parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave. to benefit graduation night activities.
Clothing, shoes, purses, accessories, blankets, sheets, towels and curtains should be donated in bags. Boxes are requested for toys, household, decorative and kitchen items, small electronics and small appliances.
Items not accepted include large furniture, large appliances and mattresses.
Information: Neal Jerry, 702-3551, Patty Vizciano, (951) 751-2371 or email 2020donlugogradnight@gmail.com.
Free tax preparation
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Blood drive Feb. 18 at IEUA
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino (just east of El Prado Road).
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Retired editor to speak
The Ontario Woman’s Club, which has several members from Chino and Chino Hills, will hold a luncheon 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Ontario Masonic Center, 1025 N. Vine.
Guest speaker will be Joe Blackstock, a retired newspaper reporter and editor.
Reservations: 597-1221 or 984-4784.
St. Margaret School fundraiser
A fundraiser to support St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Dog Haus, 3330 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino Hills. The school will receive 20 percent of customer sales when the fundraiser is mentioned at time of purchase.
Lovebirds paint night at library
The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library will host two free paint nights 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Participants will paint “Lovebirds” in a step-by-step tutorial class. All materials are provided for adults of all skill levels. The same painting will be offered on both nights.
Information: 590-5380.
Used book sale at Hills library
The Friends of the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library will hold its semi-annual used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Participants can buy a bag of books for $8 and purchase a second bag for $4. Paper bags will be provided.
Information: 590-5380.
Shredding event set in Montclair
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, is offering a free document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
The event may end early if the shredding truck reaches capacity.
Participants can watch as their documents are shredded. Identity protection tips will be offered by local law enforcement.
Documents are limited to five standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Mature drivers’ class at library
A free mature drivers’ education class will be offered 10 to 11:30 a.m. in sessions of six weeks on, two weeks off, beginning Wednesday, March 4 at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. The course is designed to help prepare seniors for the DMV’s written test.
The class includes a review of the California Driver Handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
Pre-registration is not required.
The library will provide letters of completion for learners who attend each of the six weeks.
Information: 590-5380.
Swim lesson registration set
Registration opens Monday, March 9 for the April swim lesson session, to be held April 6 to May 2 at the Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino (within Ayala Park).
A fee is charged.
Information: 597-7445.
‘City Hall on the Move’ March 14
The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue.
The program, intended to meet informally with residents about city issues, will be held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
City officials will also offer information about city programs and answer questions.
Smorgasbord March 15
Chino American Legion Auxiliary will host its 74th annual all-you-can-eat Smorgasbord from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
Proceeds will benefit Girls State, a program for high school junior girls to learn about state government.
Fair to promote inclusion
The Salem Fair, including a car show, chili cook-off, developmental disabilities resources and carnival games, will be held noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29 at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Other activities planned at the free community fair include a photo booth, petting zoo, live entertainment and food. The event is being held to promote the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life.
It is sponsored by Salem Christian Homes, a Chino-based organization that provides homes for people with developmental disabilities.
Information: khaynes@salemchristianhomes.org.
