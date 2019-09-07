The Chino Hills State of the City will take a different format this year when Mayor Cynthia Moran holds a free community fair offering hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by police and fire department crews for the first 500 people, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event will include an “unsung heroes” ceremony at noon where five heroes will be honored, each one chosen by a different councilmember.
Interactive demonstrations and activities will be held at exhibit booths, and equipment will be displayed by Public Works, police, and fire.
The free event is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: 627-6177 or visit ChinoHills.org/Celebrat ech.
