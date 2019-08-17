Food for Life Ministry and Living Word Assembly will hold a grocery food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Aug. 17) at the church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Participants are required to bring a form of identification.
The ministry offers food on a regular basis, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its main warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino (corner of Yorba Avenue).
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Volunteers and food donations are welcomed.
