The Knights of Columbus will host its “Oldies but Goodies” dinner dance, 5 to 10 p.m. today (July 27) at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parish hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $20 for adults only. Only 160 tickets will be sold.
Information: 272-5231.
